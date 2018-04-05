Ocala (Fla.) West Port quarterback Brian Maurer received his first power five offer from West Virginia almost a year ago and is now set to make his first trip to Morgantown this weekend.

Maurer, 6-foot-4, 185-pounds, has held a strong interest in the Mountaineers football program since first receiving a scholarship offer after offensive coordinator Jake Spavital watched him throw during the evaluation period last season.

Spavital has remained in constant contact with the signal caller and has only developed a stronger bond since that time.