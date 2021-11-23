Quinton Spain blossoming on Bengals' o-line

Quinton Spain is the one getting the last laugh.

In March 2020, the offensive guard signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Buffalo Bills. After playing in two games that fall, he was benched, and outright released in October.

The Cincinnati Bengals would sign him to their practice squad a week later, and Spain has become a stalwart of their offensive line since then.

This year, Spain has anchored the left guard position, starting each week. He played a season-high 81 snaps this week — helping running back Joe Mixon rush for 123 yards and two touchdowns — as the Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 32-13.