ago football Edit

Ranking the top-15 returners for WVU football in 2024: No. 10-6

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

The beginning of the 2024 season is just over two months away for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are set to return a lot of production from a 2023 team that compiled nine wins, including six in Big 12 play, and a win over ACC opponent North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

We rank the top-15 returners on WVU's roster for this upcoming season, and this edition is ranking No. 10-6.

No. 10 Eddie Vesterinen

The first name to crack the top-10 is Eddie Vesterinen. While the numbers don't jump off the page for Vesterinen, his consistency certainly was shown throughout last season.

Vesterinen had 3.0 total sacks which was third-most on the team, and he also had 4.5 TFL's.

Vesterinen played some of his best football towards the end of last season, 2.5 TFL's and 2.0 sacks in WVU's final two games of the season. While asking him to do that at least 12 times in 2024 is a lot, he's shown flashes and entering year four in Morgantown, he certainly has the experience to put the entire package together.

No. 9 Sean Martin

Just like Vesterinen, Martin has shown flashes on the defensive line for WVU, it's just a matter of consistency for the Bluefield native.

Martin had an up-and-down 2023 campaign, but the talent is certainly there. He had 5.0 TFL's last season, and the year prior he had 8.0 TFL's and 4.0 sacks in 2022. Martin has the size and the on-field tools to put it all together, and if he does, things could get scary up front for opposing offenses.

Martin will also be entering his fifth season as a Mountaineer, making him a leader on the defense for WVU as well.

No. 8 Traylon Ray

Ray was a true freshman wide receiver last season, who didn't get to campus until later in the summer.

Despite that though, he was used in 12 games, catching 18 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

What makes Ray so good is his speed off the line of scrimmage and his ability to be a true deep threat down the field for WVU. Also, his 6-foot-3 size can create matchup problems for opposing defenses. Ray was used primarily in the final five games of the season, catching 11 passes and two touchdowns in that span, including a 75-yard touchdown on the opening play of WVU's bowl game victory.

No. 7 Tyrin Bradley

Next is Bradley, who was in his first season as a Mountaineer in 2023.

Bradley came to Morgantown from Abilene Christian, and played in 12 games while seeing a steady amount of action, but no more than 39 snaps in a single game. He finished the year with 5.0 TFL's, 2.5 sacks, and 22.0 total tackles.

Add in a one-handed interception in the bowl game, and his athleticism and versatility is easy to see. Bradley gives WVU a true pass rusher, but also someone that can move around up front if needed.

No. 6 Kole Taylor

The tight end position is one that can be a real advantage to an offense when you have a good one, and WVU has just that in Taylor.

Taylor led WVU in receptions with 35 and was tied for the most touchdown catches this past season. He is also somewhat of a matchup nightmare, standing at 6-foot-7, 250 pounds.

Taylor came to WVU from LSU, and produced, while he played in all 13 games and had the third-best pass grade of anyone on WVU's offense. While Taylor missed spring practice, getting him back and having him available will be crucial to WVU's success.

He can catch and has the ability to run block as well, providing a good outlet for WVU's passing attack.

