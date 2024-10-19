Rapid Recap: Neal Brown press conference summary post-game Kansas State

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said that they were a beat-up locker room. They had a lot of injuries and didn't play well. Kansas State is the best team in the league.

--Brown said it was a rash of head injuries with four of them in total.

--Defensively they did some good things and didn't play a lot of snaps in the first half. The interception on offense by Greene the first one was a bad pass. But he felt they showed some real character the next two drives.

--Brown isn't sure when Garrett Greene got hurt during that drive when he missed the fourth down throw. Even if they tie it up he isn't sure if they had enough to tie it up.

--The first explosive play they were in quarters coverage and they just got ran by. On the angle route to Giddens, it was a good play versus that coverage and they executed it well but they should have been able to get it down.

--Brown knew that Wyatt Milum was out after he didn't play that last drive but he didn't know Jahiem White and Garrett Greene would be out until they got in the locker room.

--Kansas State is first in the conference in rush defense and it was one and a half to two but they had a good play they just didn't execute the fourth down. He doesn't want to be too hard on the players because he isn't sure when the injury to Greene happened.

--Kansas State was completing passes at four or five yards and turned it into chunks of yards as the players weren't getting to their landmarks.

--West Virginia wasn't really productive when Nicco Marchiol came in but it wasn't all on him. It's tough to say but they weren't really productive in the second half.

--West Virginia has to put this game to rest. The Mountaineers haven't played as well both both Iowa State and Kansas State did a lot of the same things. Brown said they have really good guys in the locker room and they're disappointed. They need to get well and give themselves a chance and practice smart this week to get well to try to put together a game.

--It's next man up. They don't spend a lot of time talking about the guys that aren't going to play.

--Brown said that the score is the score and they soundly beat them in the second half. But he isn't trying to defend the score. But they're pretty beat up and the team is severely down but he doesn't believe they'll have an issue getting them up to play. They got beat by a better team right now. They've played a tough schedule and are showing the signs of that. They've had a lot of physical games and it's tough. He's really careful to criticize the players because this is a tough game.