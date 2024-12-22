Rapid Recap: WVU Head Coach Darian DeVries Post Game - Mercyhurst

--West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries said it wasn't their cleanest game. Their defense kept them in the game and had a ten-point lead to stretch it out. It was important to stay with energy and they were able to play with the full 40 minutes.

--DeVries said he felt Eduardo Andre did well when they threw it in to him and they kicked it out.

--DeVries said it isn't anything serious for Amani Hansberry and he should be good.

--It's a big luxury to have Harris on the roster to step in as a third center. He isn't going to get overwhelmed.

--Mercyhurst runs really good stuff and executes well and they were getting the shots they wanted to get but they did a nice job of competing hard and playing hard. They are very deliberate on offense.

--DeVries jokes that they're running out of ideas to prepare with all the injuries.

--Number one thing is the rebounding piece on defense because they have to get better there. They also still turn it over more than they want to so when they come back they'll work those things.

--Offensively it gets trickier because every time somebody moves into a different spot it shrinks what they're trying to do. When Hansberry goes down it limits the five-out stuff because Eduardo Andre isn't that type of player. They will have to freelance more.

--The play sheet shrinks with every injury or anybody out. It looks different but they can always add.

--Even with the start of conference play they are not a finished product. The thing he likes the most is this team has grown with confidence and they believe in one another and what they can do and they're playing especially defensively with an identity that they want to have with tough and physical play.

--DeVries said they still have a lot of stuff they haven't ran or shown and they are saving a decent amount for league play.

--The focus is on this year and what this team can do so that will be the focus moving forward.

--DeVries said he will talk to Doug McDermott about Kansas.

--DeVries said maybe at times they can be guarded, but you can't play scared of fouling. They have to be physical but with discipline.

--Half-court offense was not very enjoyable to watch so the defense freed them up a little bit and the second half they got more movement.