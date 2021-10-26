Rasul Douglas forces fumble, shines in secondary for Packers
2021 hasn't been kind to Rasul Douglas.
The former Mountaineer has bounced around the NFL throughout the year. He spent parts of the offseason with both the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans before being cut prior to Week 1. Then, he signed on to the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.
After four weeks however, Douglas found an opportunity. The Green Bay Packers, in need of secondary depth, signed him.
Since then, he's gotten involved in the Packers defense. He made his biggest impression this past Sunday.
Against the Washington Football Team, Douglas forced a fumble, defended a pass and made four tackles. According to PFF, he earned a team-high grade of 88.3.
Douglas wasn't the only former Mountaineer playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 7:
Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not play (bye week).
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Played nine snaps on special teams in a 54-13 win over the New York Jets.
Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Forced a fumble, made four tackles and defended a pass in a 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.
Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Played 11 snaps on special teams in a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos.
Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played only 24 snaps in a 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Colts head coach Frank Reich said that Glowinski would be part of a two-man rotation at right guard.
Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play (bye week).
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Made two tackles in a 33-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not play (bye week).
David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Totaled eight tackles, including one for loss, as well as two defended passes in a 27-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Collected three tackles in a 25-3 win over the New York Giants.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Went 12-of-22 passing in a 13-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, finishing with 167 yards and a touchdown.
Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 70 snaps in a 41-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Trevon Wesco, TE/FB, New York Jets: Received one target in a 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Did not play (bye week).
Daryl Worley, CB, Detroit Lions: Played 18 total snaps in a 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:
Colton McKivitz, OL, San Francisco 49ers
Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins
David Sills V, WR, New York Giants
Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints
