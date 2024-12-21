Ray expected to enter transfer portal

West Virginia sophomore wide receiver Traylon Ray is expected to enter the transfer portal per reports.

Max Olson of ESPN initially reported the news.

Ray appeared in 22 games during the course of his career and hauled in 46 passes for 747 yards and 8 touchdowns during that time.

After a true freshman campaign where he recorded 18 grabs for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns, he followed that up with 28 catches for 426 yards and 4 scores.

The Florida native had his sophomore season cut short by injury but has two years of eligibility remaining.

Ray becomes the 18th player for West Virginia to enter the transfer portal this off-season.