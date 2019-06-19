RB Harris earns WVU offer after strong camp showing
Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes running back Rahjai Harris had visited West Virginia for a junior day in the spring but his most recent visit for a one-day camp resulted in some news that he wasn’t really expecting.
That news?
West Virginia was offering him a scholarship.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news