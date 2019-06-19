News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-19 03:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

RB Harris earns WVU offer after strong camp showing

Vgt6w4m3rhqiru0f38un
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes running back Rahjai Harris had visited West Virginia for a junior day in the spring but his most recent visit for a one-day camp resulted in some news that he wasn’t really expecting.

That news?

West Virginia was offering him a scholarship.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}