Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek 2023 running back Jordan Louie didn’t know what to expect on his official visit to West Virginia but he left with strong feelings about the program.

Louie, 6-foot-0, 200-pounds, moved from Alabama to Georgia after last season and has added around 20 scholarship offers since doing so. One of those is from West Virginia and he took his first official visit to see what the Mountaineers had to offer.