RB Louie blown away by West Virginia official visit
Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek 2023 running back Jordan Louie didn’t know what to expect on his official visit to West Virginia but he left with strong feelings about the program.
Louie, 6-foot-0, 200-pounds, moved from Alabama to Georgia after last season and has added around 20 scholarship offers since doing so. One of those is from West Virginia and he took his first official visit to see what the Mountaineers had to offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news