RB Mathis improves, earns place with West Virginia
Tony Mathis has come a long way in a relatively short period of time.
Once a forgotten piece in the backfield, the redshirt junior has worked his way to the forefront of the rotation and has done it with old fashioned hard work.
“Just continue to grow and work on my craft,” Mathis said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news