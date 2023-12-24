Because of an NCAA rule not counting the bowl game toward a potential redshirt, it will open the door for several players to see the field against North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

One of those is true freshman running back DJ Oliver.

Oliver, 5-foot-10, 239-pounds, saw action in four games for the Mountaineers this season primarily on special teams.

That included one massive hit which drew the attention of many when at his size he raced down the field and crushed the kick returner in the BYU game.

But West Virginia made the decision to sit him out down the stretch to preserve a full year of eligibility until this opportunity presented itself.

It was a decision that Oliver was fully on board with but now this chance to take the field comes at the right time considering the rest of the position room.

The Mountaineers only have three scholarship running backs available against the Tarheels due to sophomore CJ Donaldson sitting out as he recovers from surgery and junior Justin Johnson entering the transfer portal when the window opened in December. That means opportunities could be available.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Oliver has carried the ball considering he turned 10 carries into 38 yards and a touchdown against Duquesne, but it could be the most significant if it does indeed occur.

“How many carries, I don’t know but he definitely has the opportunity to play running back,” head coach Neal Brown. “It’s going to be Jaheim (White), he’ll start, Jaylen Anderson and DJ.”

The head man points to Oliver as one of two true freshmen that have changed their bodies the most this season along with defensive lineman Corey McIntyre. And snaps will be there for both.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott, who also coaches the running backs, has seen plenty of growth out of Oliver this season. While he struggled at first with understanding the offense when he arrived in the summer, he displayed maturity and has continued to gain confidence in his abilities.

Oliver has always been good as far as recognition in pass protection, but he’s leaned up and despite his size has an explosive element that can take some by surprise.

“He’s the same size as CJ but he’s fast. He can legit run,” Scott said.

A powerlifter in high school, Oliver has always had strength but has developed his game as a pass catcher because he wasn’t asked to do that in high school. Now, the question is just how many opportunities could the true freshman receive on offense?

“He’s extremely fast. It’s going to be an interesting dynamic because he can really run, take it to the house,” Scott said.