WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Baylor Game

West Virginia unveiled the uniform combination they plan to wear this weekend when they face Baylor.

WVU will be honoring military personnel and veterans on Saturday, and their uniforms reflect that.

Their combination will feature them wearing gold helmets, blue jerseys, and gold pants. However, instead of the traditional flying WV logo on the side of the helmet, they will have a West Virginia National Guard logo sticker in its place.

So far this season, WVU has worn gold helmets once, blue jerseys twice, and gold pants three times.

WVU last wore this combination of colors against Texas Tech in 2021.

The Mountaineers are coming into Saturday's matchup having won their last two games, beating Arizona and Cincinnati on the road. Baylor has won three games and is coming off a bye week.

WVU is 6-0 all-time against Baylor in games played in Morgantown, and WVU won last year's meeting 34-31 in Waco.

Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown is set for 4:00 on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.