News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 03:04:00 -0500') }} football

RB Towns has interest in the West Virginia football program

Towns has long watched the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Jackson (N.J.) running back Will Towns has watched his recruitment take off of late with scholarship offers from multiple power five programs including West Virginia.

Towns, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, is up to 14 total offers with the Mountaineers joining schools such as Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Boston College and Vanderbilt as those that have already pulled the trigger.

West Virginia had not been in touch with Towns long but he is excited to find out more about the school.

