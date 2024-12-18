Recapping WVU's loss to Memphis while putting a bow on the 2024 season

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com discuss West Virginia's 42-37 loss to No. 25 Memphis on Tuesday in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

They talk about what went wrong for the Mountaineers as well as wrap up the 2024 season as a whole as the offseason is now officially here.

