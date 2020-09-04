West Virginia is scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 against Eastern Kentucky and WVSports.com takes an look at each of the true freshmen to determine where they stand in regards to a redshirt.

Granted the new NCAA eligibility waiver will allow for each player to play this year without losing a year of eligibility, but for the sake of discussion we look at what it could have looked like in a normal rules situation.

Under those traditional rules, players can appear in up to four games and maintain a year of eligibility so we look at three different categories for the scholarship true freshmen.

Would they have played, played and redshirted or sat out entirely? But with the changes we will look at whether players see action, play in a limited role or likely won't see the field.

This is the third and final edition of the tracker prior to the first game.