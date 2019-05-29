SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

When it was announced that the West Virginia baseball team would host an NCAA Regional for the first time since 1955 Sunday evening, the Mountaineers were unaware of the news at first.

That’s because the team was on a flight back home following Sunday’s 5-2 loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament title game in Oklahoma City.



However, head coach Randy Mazey and senior associate athletic director Matt Wells were determined to find out whether or not they’d be regional hosts during the flight even though the plane didn’t have WiFi.



“Matt had talked to the pilot, told him the story of what was getting ready to happen and asked, since there was no WiFi on the plane, if the pilot could call ahead to somebody on the ground when the show made the announcement and have one of the flight attendants come back and tell us,” Mazey said.



“And he said, ‘Sure, be happy to do that.’”



Later on, Wells asked a flight attendant to go check with the pilot a second time to see if someone on the ground had any news, but the flight attendant came back with news that the program was not selected to host a regional.



“My heart dropped, Matt’s heart dropped,” Mazey said. “The story we went with, between the two of us, was maybe they don’t know yet, maybe she’s trying to tell us they haven’t found out yet. But the show was over at that point so we knew that wasn’t true, but that’s the story we were going with. So we decided to keep that amongst ourselves.”



It wasn’t until the team’s plane began descending and phone service became available when word quickly spread throughout the plane that the Mountaineers were indeed going to be regional hosts, meaning there was miscommunication between the pilot and whoever was following the news on the ground.



At that moment, an accomplishment that hasn’t been achieved in the program in 64 years became a reality and the tone of players, coaches and others associated with the program was the exact opposite of what you would expect from a team that was coming off a conference title game loss.



“There was just one loud, ‘Yes!’” junior right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah said. “It was pretty exciting.”



Before the news broke on the plane, junior center fielder Brandon White was sleeping and quite literally saw his dream of the team hosting a regional come true.



“I was dreaming about it really and I knew instantly when everybody just started screaming, I just knew were hosting,” White said.