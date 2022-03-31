 WVSports - Report: West Virginia head coach Huggins selected for Hall of Fame
Report: West Virginia head coach Huggins selected for Hall of Fame

Huggins will be in the Hall of Fame.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

The wait is over for West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins according to a report.

Huggins, a 45-year coaching veteran, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 according to Shams Charania.

A two-time National Coach of the Year, Huggins sits fourth all-time in wins at Division 1 program with 916. He trails only Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Jim Calhoun.

Huggins, a native of Morgantown, is entering his 15th season atop the West Virginia basketball program.

The formal announcement will be made Saturday.

{{ article.author_name }}