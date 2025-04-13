Report: West Virginia lands Troy transfer forward Fields

Fields, 6-foot-8, 210-pounds, entered the transfer portal March 24 and received interest from a number of schools prior to picking the Mountaineers.

The news was reported by Jeff Goodman of Fieldof68 and WVSports.com has confirmed the commitment.

The Missouri City, Texas native spent three seasons with the Trojans and has seen his production increase in each of those campaigns. After averaging 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game as a freshman those totals jumped to 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds as a sophomore.

Fields is coming off a season where he averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.7-percent from the field and 33.3–percent from three on 63 attempts.

Fields had 7 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament and scored in double figures on 10 occasions this past season.

The forward has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Fields would be the latest transfer addition for West Virginia this off-season joining UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha, North Texas forward Brenen Lorient and Chattanooga guard Honor Huff.