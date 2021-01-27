WVSports - Addae named DB coach job at Georgia

Updated : Shortly after our article below was published Addae was officially announced at UGA.

#DawgNation , join us in welcoming the newest addition to Georgia Football, @Coach_Addae ! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Y4W3Wk3gHD

Addae, according to various reports, interviewed for the vacant job in recent days with the Bulldogs and "is set" to head Athens to join Kirby Smart’s coaching staff.

West Virginia is going to have to replace at least one assistant this off-season after secondary coach Jahmile Addae has reportedly accepted a similar post at Georgia according to multiple reports.

Rivals.com Georgia affiliate UGASports.com had previously confirmed that Addae had interviewed and was a leading candidate for the post with a decision expected soon.

The former West Virginia safety spent two seasons in Morgantown as an assistant after being brought over from Minnesota after the hiring of head coach Neal Brown. Addae was first charged as the secondary coach and then was tabbed overtop the cornerbacks in his second season.

He also had the increase in responsibility to call the back half of the defense with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley handling the front after West Virginia parted ways with coordinator Vic Koenning this summer.

In his second season with the program, Addae oversaw the top rated passing defense in the nation as the Mountaineers permitted only 159.6 yards per game. Addae has held previous stints as a full-time assistant at Cincinnati, Arizona and Minnesota.

His former playing experience, coupled with the fact he was an impressive rising assistant on the West Virginia staff made Addae a fan favorite as well as a sought-after commodity in coaching circles.

The Florida native started all four years for West Virginia as a player and racked up 253 tackles and 16 pass break ups from 2002-2005.

The task for Brown will now to be to fill this vacancy in the coming days and weeks.

Addae was on an expiring contract where he made $305,000 base salary in each of his two years.

WVSports.com will have more on this development soon.