West Virginia is set to fill one of its coaching vacancies with the addition of Penn State wide receivers coach Gerad Parker to the staff according to multiple reports.

Parker had served as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Nittany Lions but is expected to take a role with the Mountaineers coaching staff with some reports indicating it will be as an offensive coordinator.

The new was first reported by Football Scoop.

The assistant spent two seasons at Duke coaching wide receivers and has stints at Cincinnati, Purdue and Marshall. A native of Kentucky, Parker played for the Wildcats.

He would fill a role on the staff that was vacated when Xavier Dye elected to take the wide receivers job at South Florida to follow his mentor.