West Virginia upgrading secondary experience through transfer portal

(Photo by Brandon Phillips, Jax State)

The transfer portal can taketh. But it can giveth, too. The latter is exactly what West Virginia has seen occur when it comes to addressing the defensive backs at this stage of the off-season with several veterans added to the program. The Mountaineers have added a total of four transfer defensive backs at this stage of the process in South Alabama nickel Jordan Scruggs, Jacksonville State safety Fred Perry, UT Chattanooga safety Jordan Walker and Jacksonville State cornerback Derek Carter. Each of the four have one season of eligibility remaining. Each of those brings not only a lot of on-the-field experience but production with them. And that’s a good thing considering when it comes to returners, West Virginia brings back only Keke Tarnue with 414 snaps and Israel Boyce with 138 snaps at safety and Jacolby Spells with 143 snaps at cornerback. Essentially, the Mountaineers must replace the entire backend of the defense with exits either through graduation or the transfer portal and the coaching staff has been working to do just that.

Scruggs was the first addition this off-season after a strong season at South Alabama where he played a total of 662 snaps with 462 of those in the slot. He finished the year with 70 tackles and an interception while grading out at 80.7 overall according to Pro Football Focus. That included stellar marks in run defense at 81.8, tackling at 83.9 and coverage at 80.9 where he permitted just 28 of 46 passes to be completed for 387 yards.

Perry was a standout performer during his three seasons at Jacksonville State where he collected 257 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, 6 forced fumbles, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions across 36 games. He is coming off a season where he notched 110 tackles for the Gamecocks and was a freshman all-American. He finished with a solid grade of 64.5 on defense but was stellar against the run at 86.3. He saw his coverage grades take a dip in 2024 but had been at over 70 during the first two years of his career. Still, the senior is an experienced defensive back that has played in Zac Alley’s defensive scheme and put up major numbers.

Walker is another that has played a lot of football over his five seasons with the Mocs appearing in over 2,000 snaps. And with that comes a lot of production, as Walker has racked up 147 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended and 4 interceptions across the course of his career. That included this past season where Walker recorded 60 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and 4 tackles and graded out at 75.6 according to Pro Football Focus. He has posted stellar coverage numbers of his career with at least a mark of 72.1 in the past three years and has permitted just 47 of 77 passes to be completed for 280 yards while surrendering just 2 touchdowns to four interceptions. Walker also has plenty of versatility spending time at free safety, in the box and in the slot giving him opportunities to fill multiple roles.