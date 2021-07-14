Reviewing the WVU basketball recruiting class: 2016
Since WVSports.com has examined the previous recruiting classes in football, we now turn our attention to the hardwood and look at how the recruiting classes under head coach Bob Huggins have fared.
For the purpose of this report, we take a look at the 2016 recruiting class given the fact that the entirety of the class has left the program.
2016 class:
(three recruits; one guard and two forwards)
(three three stars)
(1 West Virginia, 1 Poland, 1 Mali)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news