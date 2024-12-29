Reviewing transfer portal timeline at West Virginia

The deadline to enter the transfer portal for the bulk of college football has passed.

That date was Dec. 28, outside of those schools that have later bowl games and College Football Playoff Appearances having an extra five days once their seasons end, but there are some other exceptions to that blanket date.

That includes West Virginia where the Mountaineers fired former head coach Neal Brown Dec. 1 which automatically triggers an additional 30-day window for players to enter their names into the database. That makes the window at West Virginia set to close on Dec. 31.

Now, the key part here is that players just have to inform their compliance departments of their intention to transfer by that deadline so the possibility remains that even once the cutoff has passed players could be formally entered into the transfer portal.

Still, the window in Morgantown is coming to a close after a transfer portal window that has seen multiple talented players enter their names after the Frisco Bowl.

That list includes 19 scholarship players with some of them key potential returning options.

Among that list has been running back CJ Donaldson, linebacker Trey Lathan, linebacker Josiah Trotter, offensive lineman Tomas Rimac, offensive lineman Johnny Williams, wide receiver Hudson Clement, wide receiver Traylon Ray, wide receiver DayDay Farmer, offensive lineman Kyle Altuner, safety Jaheem Joseph and cornerback Ayden Garnes are just several of the names that have entered.

Some of those have already committed to other programs such as Donaldson to Ohio State, Trotter to Missouri and Rimac to Virginia Tech but each of the others have the possibility to return to Morgantown if they choose to do so. Admittedly, that’s not usually a likely scenario but the one time it does become more realistic is with a coaching change like what is unfolding with Rich Rodriguez taking over.

And clearly, out of that list, there are a number of players that could help this program in year one in the second tenure of Rodriguez based on depth and experience alone. But this happens in coaching changes and it’s key to remember that the Mountaineers have been able to retain some key pieces as well on the roster while adding some more from outside the program.

That is only going to continue throughout the off-season as the coaching staff looks to rebuild the roster with talented pieces from the transfer portal. It’s a two-way street and the Mountaineers fully intend to use it as it’s been evident by their offers and targets on the recruiting front.

The good news is that with the deadline approaching, West Virginia should have a clear idea on where the current roster stands heading into spring ball and can address the needs that must be filled.

Once this period has passed, the players will not be given the chance to reenter the transfer portal until the spring window formally opens April 16-25. That is a major difference than when this process started where schools would have to protect their rosters throughout the entire off-season.

This winter transfer portal window has certainly led to some key departures, but there are going to be plenty of opportunities to add to the roster, too. And while the window is set to close all that means is that players now can be recruited and pick another school once their names are in the database.

There’s still a long way to go with roster construction.