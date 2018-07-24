The Rivals.com three-star prospect has no time set for when his decision will come but the plan is to make his choice known on social media. Richardson received his first offer from the Mountaineers and has remained heavily interested in the program from that point.

Richardson, 6-foot-2, 198-pounds, will make his selection July 30 and is down to a list of seven schools that includes West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Temple, Marshall and Army.

“Of course I love West Virginia. I grew up here and I love the coaching staff. Coach (Tony) Gibson has been to the school a lot and West Virginia will always have a special place in my heart,” he said.



A legacy prospect, Richardson’s father Tony suited up for the Mountaineers and the coaching staff has made the versatile athlete a priority throughout his recruiting process.

Richardson is being recruited as an athlete that will likely start his career as a safety but he could also end up on the offensive side as a wide receiver. As for the other two finalists from the power five level, Pittsburgh is targeting Richardson as a linebacker while Georgia Tech is targeting him as a wide receiver.

He has been reluctant to name a leader, but admitted that those three schools were likely to make the cut for him when he initially planned to narrow his list further.

The in-state prospect is expected to take another visit to West Virginia this weekend for the annual Showtime Event, which would be another in a series of stops at the local school.

Richardson had originally intended to make his college decision later in the process but the versatile athlete elected to push up the date in order to have things wrapped up before the start of the year. He finished last year with 48 receptions for 714 yards and 15 touchdowns.



Richardson is rated as the fourth best player in the state of West Virginia.