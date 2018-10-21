Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-21 03:04:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rivals national analyst: Tshiebwe a 'perfect fit' for WVU

Pgvoslbbltx9cys4vdjd
https://rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Sometimes you just find the perfect fit.

That’s exactly what head coach Bob Huggins was able to find in five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe. But just how perfect of a match is the Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic product for the Mountaineers?

“Give Huggins some Play-Doh and he’s going to create Oscar. He’s a perfect five man for what he does. He’s tailor-made,” said Corey Evans, national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}