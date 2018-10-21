Rivals national analyst: Tshiebwe a 'perfect fit' for WVU
Sometimes you just find the perfect fit.
That’s exactly what head coach Bob Huggins was able to find in five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe. But just how perfect of a match is the Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic product for the Mountaineers?
“Give Huggins some Play-Doh and he’s going to create Oscar. He’s a perfect five man for what he does. He’s tailor-made,” said Corey Evans, national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news