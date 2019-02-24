Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s quarterback Michael Alaimo took his first visit to West Virginia for the junior day event Saturday and he’s already in the process of planning another.

Alaimo, 6-foot-4, 208-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers just over a week ago and wasted little time getting to campus in order to check it all out.

And the Rivals250 prospect is glad that he did.