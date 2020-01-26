Rivals250 RB Johnson loves West Virginia football junior day stop
Edwardsville (Ill.) running back Justin Johnson came into the visit to West Virginia expecting to be impressed, but the Mountaineers somehow surpassed those expectations.
“I loved it. It was way better than I expected,” he said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news