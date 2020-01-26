News More News
Rivals250 RB Johnson loves West Virginia football junior day stop

Johnson was highly impressed with his trip to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Johnson was highly impressed with his trip to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Nick Lucero / Rivals)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Edwardsville (Ill.) running back Justin Johnson came into the visit to West Virginia expecting to be impressed, but the Mountaineers somehow surpassed those expectations.

“I loved it. It was way better than I expected,” he said.

