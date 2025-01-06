Iowa tight end Pascuzzi commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia football program has added another tight end from the transfer portal with a commitment from Iowa tight end Johnny Pascuzzi .

The Kansas native spent four years with the Hawkeyes where he was used primarily as a blocker although he did record a pair of catches for 40 yards.

He appeared in a total of 22 games during his time with Iowa and played 277 total snaps. West Virginia offered Jan. 2.

Pascuzzi also held offers from Wake Forest, San Diego State, Western Michigan, East Carolina, UAB and Eastern Michigan after he entered the transfer portal Dec. 9.

Pascuzzi has one year of eligibility left in his career.

