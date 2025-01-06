WVU WR Preston Fox announces the end of his football career

West Virginia wide receiver Preston Fox announced he will not be using the final year of eligibility and will be stepping away from football.

"I have decided to stop playing football for many reasons, but personally it's time for me to move on. West Virginia has made my dreams of earning a scholarship come true, but not only earn a scholarship but compete at the highest collegiate level," Fox said in a statement posted to social media.

Fox is a native of Morgantown and was a walk-on who earned a scholarship during his time at WVU.

Fox finished his career with 43 catches for 548 yards and three touchdowns across 40 games played in a West Virginia uniform. Fox was also used heavily in the kick return game, combining for 777 total return yards on both kickoff and punt return units.

Fox had one more year of eligibility remaining.

"Everything comes to an end at some point, but my life is just starting. Thank you, West Virginia," Fox said.