Transfer kicker Head commits to West Virginia

Pete Nakos from On3 first reported the news.

West Virginia has added to their specialist room with a commitment from Tulane transfer kicker Ethan Head per a report.

Head, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, picked the Mountaineers after taking an official visit to Morgantown.

He is coming off a season at Tulane where Head made 4-5 field goal attempts with a long of 38, while he also handled the role of kickoffs for the Green Wave.

In that department, Head had 77 attempts for a total of 4,873 yards with 50 touchbacks. He also connected on 18-21 point after touchdowns on the season.

Head entered the transfer portal Dec. 10 and set visits to both West Virginia Jan. 4 and Arkansas Jan. 3.

The Chicago native has three years of eligibility remaining in his career. Head represents the lone commitment for West Virginia at the specialist positions.

WVSports.com will have more on Head in the near future.