Rodriguez Named Quarterbacks Coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 8, 2025) – West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez has named Rhett Rodriguez as the quarterbacks coach for the Mountaineer football program.

Rodriguez comes to Morgantown from Jacksonville State, where he served as an offensive analyst for the 2024 season and helped lead the Gamecocks to the CUSA regular season and conference championships.

“I am proud of Rhett for the path that he has taken. He was a true student-athlete at Arizona and Louisiana-Monroe, and that will serve him well as he continues his coaching career at West Virginia,” Rodriguez said. “He can relate to our student-athletes, and he has a great understanding of what we want and need to accomplish on offense. It will be special to coach with Rhett at my alma mater.”

Rodriguez was a quarterback at Louisiana-Monroe, in the Sunbelt Conference, in 2021 and at Arizona, in the Pac-12 Conference, from 2017-20.

At ULM, he served as a team captain and was heavily involved in the weekly game planning as he assisted in breaking down opponent tendencies and analyzing film for the entire offensive unit. Aside from practically being another coach on the field, he completed 51% of his passes for the Warhawks, throwing for 799 yards and four touchdowns. His teammates voted him as the offensive representative on the player leadership council to not only the head coach but to the athletic administration.

Rodriguez signed with Arizona after a stellar high school career at Catalina Foothills High School in Tucson. His best season with the Wildcats came in 2018 under Coach Kevin Sumlin. He completed 51.8% of his passes, throwing for 516 yards and three touchdowns. During his time as a quarterback at Arizona, he was heavily involved in Tucson community events and served as president of the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

After his playing career ended, Rodriguez was a business associate for Northern Trust in Tempe, Arizona, in 2022-23, before making the career switch to collegiate coaching. At Northern Trust, he worked in the financial world developing exchange strategies and fund trading. He also conducted seminars with student-athletes on financial planning and strategies for the future.

He received his bachelor’s in business administration from Arizona in 2020 and master’s degree in 2021 from Arizona in entrepreneurship before adding a second master’s degree in psychology from Louisiana- Monroe in July 2022.