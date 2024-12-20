Rodriguez working on construction of coaching staff

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has a timeline for building his coaching staff.

Rodriguez appeared on MetroNews’ Talkline and was asked about the construction of his first coaching staff during his second stint atop the football program in Morgantown.

“I’m busy hiring a staff. I’m hoping after these next few days of bowl games that I’ll be able to announce a lot of the staff members,” he said.

Rodriguez outlined that the goal is to do that before Christmas and while it won’t be the full staff because some of that won’t be in place until after the New Year he does feel confident in how things are going.

“It’s an easy place to recruit players to. It’s an easy place to recruit staff to so we’ll have a great one,” he said.

The veteran head coach was asked specifically about former staff members that have worked with Rodriguez such as Jeff Casteel or Rick Trickett, but he did not go into detail especially with those coaches still in bowl games.

The Mountaineers head coach did say that he does plan to announce the staff in a special way once that is unveiled.

“Going to be proud of the staff. We have to release one guy at a time and a couple house later release another guy,” Rodriguez said.