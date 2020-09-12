WVSports - Run game shines as West Virginia stomps Eastern Kentucky, 56-10

The West Virginia football team concluded an offseason full of questions on Saturday, opening the regular season with a victory and a step in the right direction.

Running backs Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield provided the Mountaineers with arguably the best rushing performance of the Neal Brown era, combining for nearly 250 yards and ultimately helping West Virginia stomp the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, 56-10.

The game was almost entirely in favor of the Mountaineers as, after winning the opening coin toss, West Virginia (1-0) came out and started to click in both aspects of the offensive game.

On the first play from scrimmage, Brown took the handoff and rushed for a 38-yard gain. Three plays and 44 yards later, Brown crossed the goal line for his first rushing touchdown on the season.

Following a three-and-out from Eastern Kentucky, West Virginia again took over on offense. WVU starting quarterback Jarret Doege connected with a variety of different wide receivers, including true freshmen Sam Brown and Reese Smith, as the team marched down the field, ultimately hitting Leddie Brown for a 15-yard touchdown and the 14-0 lead.

On WVU’s first offensive possession of the second quarter, Doege connected with wide receiver Sam James at the goal line for a 32-yard touchdown. Eastern Kentucky (0-2) was able to counter with a score of its own on the next drive, shrinking the deficit to 21-7 with one of its lone windfalls of the game.

The Mountaineers were able to add three more touchdowns before halftime: a pair of rushing touchdowns from Leddie Brown and Sinkfield and a passing score from Doege to wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, allowing West Virginia to enter halftime with a 42-7 lead.

From the opening play of the second half, it was more of the same for the Mountaineers. The Colonels were able to add a field goal in the early minutes of the third quarter, but West Virginia continued to hold a firm advantage.

Doege, who was relieved by backup Austin Kendall in the third quarter, ended the afternoon having gone 19-of-25 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

Sinkfield was able to add a second touchdown in the third quarter, ending the day with the two scores and 123 yards rushing on 15 carries. In the backfield, Leddie Brown had the same statline on five fewer rushing attempts.

Redshirt freshman running back Tony Mathis Jr. also saw some carries late in the game, scoring a touchdown in the dwindling minutes of the fourth quarter. The touchdown was the last score by either team, ultimately resulting in the 56-10 final.

James was the Mountaineers’ leading wide receiver, totaling 72 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Due in part to a handful of suspensions laid down prior to kickoff, the Mountaineer wide receiver corps saw Smith and Sam Brown play increased roles, with the pair combining for 75 yards on eight receptions.

The suspensions also created holes on the offensive line as left tackle Junior Uzebu and center Chase Behrndt were sidelined due to a “violation of team rules.” Redshirt freshman Brandon Yates and true freshman Zach Frazier helped mend the gaps as the WVU offensive line did not allow a sack all game.

Linebacker Tony Fields II and safety Alonzo Addae led the Mountaineers defensively. Fields ranked first on the team in total tackles with 10, while Addae ranked second with seven. Addae also added an interception in the second quarter.

The Mountaineers will hit the game field again on Sept. 26 after a week off, taking on the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater.