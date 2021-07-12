San Diego Padres draft Ryan Bergert in sixth round
For the second time on Monday, the San Diego Padres have found a prospect in the Mountain State.
Ryan Bergert, a right-handed pitcher, was chosen by the team with pick No. 190 in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
During his freshman season in 2019, Bergert worked primarily out of the bullpen. That year, he started for the Mountaineers against Texas A&M in the regionals, pitching three strong innings before being taken out of the game following a rain delay.
He earned a place as the Mountaineers' Saturday starter in 2020, going 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA in the shortened season.
Bergert missed the 2021 college season after having surgery in December.
Bergert has not yet announced whether he plans to sign or return to WVU.
