It’s almost time for the annual Scott Brown Classic and that means an opportunity to get a sneak peek at several future West Virginia players on the hardwood.
The event, which will be held at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, is an all-star game that has featured a number of future Mountaineers over the past couple seasons.
That will be no different this year.
This year’s edition will feature the future West Virginia back court in Kaukauna (Wi.) point guard Jordan McCabe and Hollywood (Fla.) University School guard Trey Doomes.
McCabe led his team to a D2 WIAABB state championship as well as earning Mr. Basketball honors for his play this past season. In that championship game, the dynamic ball-handling point guard scored eight points in the final 70 seconds to rally his team from a three-point deficit.
At 5-foot-11, 170-pounds, McCabe is an extremely talented ball-handler that can distribute the basketball to teammates but also can handle his fair share of scoring as well.
Showcasing an ability to both shoot and take the ball to the basket, he finished his senior year averaging 27 points per game to go along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds. His efforts earned him first-team all-state and he currently ranks sixth all-time in scoring in Wisconsin with 2,442 points.
“I appreciate the invite. It’s a great chance for me to play in West Virginia and meet some of my new teammates,” McCabe said. “I know Trey will be there for sure so that will be great to hang out.”
Doomes, 6-foot-3, 175-pounds, also claimed some hardware during his senior season winning the first Class 5A Florida state championship in the history of his school. It was Doomes that led University in scoring with 26 points in the convincing win.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect shot up the rankings after his senior season where he averaged 19.6 points and 6 assists and is now perched at No. 136 in the nation.
Like several guards in the past, Doomes is tenacious on the defensive end and excels at attacking the basket and scoring at the goal. He is still developing his jump shot, but his growth on the court is an exciting development for the Mountaineers.
"It's going to be fun playing with my future guard. I feel like it'll be the beginning of something special. I can't wait to team up with him and show the fans what we have coming," Doomes said.
Both players signed their letter of intents with West Virginia in November and are two of the four-man class that the Mountaineers signed during the early period.
“This game has been a tradition for many years with West Virginia recruits and I’m happy I can be part of it,” McCabe said.
Former West Virginia signees such as Jevon Carter, Daxter Miles, Devin Williams, Nathan Adrian, Elijah Macon, Sagaba Konate, Chase Harler, Brandon Knapper, Teddy Allen, Derek Culver, Brandon Watkins as well as others have played in the game.
It’s also featured players that have gone on to star at other colleges as well.
The game will be played 4 p.m. April 14.