It’s almost time for the annual Scott Brown Classic and that means an opportunity to get a sneak peek at several future West Virginia players on the hardwood. The event, which will be held at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, is an all-star game that has featured a number of future Mountaineers over the past couple seasons. That will be no different this year. This year’s edition will feature the future West Virginia back court in Kaukauna (Wi.) point guard Jordan McCabe and Hollywood (Fla.) University School guard Trey Doomes.

McCabe led his team to a D2 WIAABB state championship as well as earning Mr. Basketball honors for his play this past season. In that championship game, the dynamic ball-handling point guard scored eight points in the final 70 seconds to rally his team from a three-point deficit. At 5-foot-11, 170-pounds, McCabe is an extremely talented ball-handler that can distribute the basketball to teammates but also can handle his fair share of scoring as well. Showcasing an ability to both shoot and take the ball to the basket, he finished his senior year averaging 27 points per game to go along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds. His efforts earned him first-team all-state and he currently ranks sixth all-time in scoring in Wisconsin with 2,442 points. “I appreciate the invite. It’s a great chance for me to play in West Virginia and meet some of my new teammates,” McCabe said. “I know Trey will be there for sure so that will be great to hang out.”