PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Scott hopes a healthy camp pays dividends week one for West Virginia

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

As fall camp ended last week for West Virginia, it came with the start of the week of prep for WVU's week one opponent in Penn State.

The Nittany Lions will provide a tough challenge for the Mountaineers as they scored only 15 points against Penn State in last season's matchup but offensive coordinator Chad Scott said his group being healthy will hopefully pay off week one.

"We’ve had a great camp. I want to say since I’ve been here this is the best camp we’ve had, offensively been the most consistent we’ve had. It’s been the most available we’ve had and when I say available I’m talking about the players, the guys have done a phenomenal job taking care of their bodies, staying healthy, and because of that consistency and chemistry they’re playing with one another day in and day out, it’s allowed us to have the best camp we’ve had since we’ve been here," Scott said.

There is a level of continuity that is built when guys are fully healthy throughout the month of August for fall camp. Although the Mountaineers are a veteran-laden squad, Scott believes preparing with the people guys will play with this fall is of the utmost importance.

"The experience we have playing with one another but also throughout camp the quarterbacks and the o-line end up throwing the ball to the guys they’re going to throw the ball to, developing that chemistry. They’re handing the ball off to the guys they’re going to hand the ball off to. The offensive line, they’re playing alongside the guys they’re going to play alongside. That’s huge, sometimes you go through camp and you’ve got injuries or guys are out and you’re not necessarily throwing or handing the ball off to guys you’re going to play with on Saturday. We have been fortunate — knock on wood — to stay healthy to do that," Scott said.

If West Virginia wants to hang with Penn State and not have a repeat performance of last year, Scott said his team has to be clean on the field and avoid negative plays.

"Similar for us, we’ve always talked about is we got to be disciplined. We got to limit the penalties, we got to stay out of the long down and distance plays, we can’t start drives with first and 15, so we’ve got to be disciplined with ourselves and do a phenomenal job of not having penalties or what not and we got to take care of the football, we cannot have any negative runs regardless who’s carrying the football. Guys have to have a vertical mentality and go north," Scott said.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvc2NvdHQtaG9wZXMtYS1oZWFsdGh5LWNhbXAtcGF5cy1k aXZpZGVuZHMtd2Vlay1vbmUtZm9yLXdlc3QtdmlyZ2luaWEiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2 aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnNjb3R0LWhvcGVzLWEtaGVh bHRoeS1jYW1wLXBheXMtZGl2aWRlbmRzLXdlZWstb25lLWZvci13ZXN0LXZp cmdpbmlhJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK