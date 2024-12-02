Scott tabbed as West Virginia interim head coach

West Virginia offensive coordinator Chad Scott will serve as the interim head coach.

It isn’t the first elevation for Scott, who came to Morgantown in 2019 when Neal Brown first took over the program as the running backs coach, but a significant opportunity.

It’s another rise up the ladder for Scott, who has been bumped from co-offensive coordinator, run-game coordinator, offensive coordinator and now interim head coach.

The veteran assistant is a high-energy coach that has connected well with the players during his time on campus. That made his appointment an easy one considering the circumstances.

That was evident by the overwhelming support by the team in the room when he was first appointed as the offensive coordinator. It was a new role for Scott but one where his personality traits helped to endear him to the offense as a vocal leader while not necessarily handling the full responsibility of play calling.

“I think one of my best abilities is to be able to connect with the guys and bring out the best in them,” he said.

Prior to West Virginia, Scott served as the running backs coach at Troy, Texas Tech and Kentucky before also taking on the run-game coordinator role with the Wildcats. The then coached tight ends and hybrids at North Carolina before briefly accepting a job as the running backs coach at Louisville before arriving in Morgantown.

West Virginia sits a 6-6 on the season and has qualified for a bowl game.