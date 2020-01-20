News More News
Scouting the 2021 quarterbacks that camped at West Virginia this summer

Christian Veilleux was every bit as advertised at the West Virginia Mountaineers football camp this summer.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

One of the benefits of camp season is being able to eyeball top West Virginia targets in person in order to get a real look at how they perform.

Fortunately this camp season, the Mountaineers hosted a number of their top signal callers in the 2021 class after filling the need for this current year.

So how did each of the quarterbacks perform in Morgantown over the summer?

Let's dive into it.

{{ article.author_name }}