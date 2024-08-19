Baylor will have a new offensive coordinator and new quarterback when the 2024 season kicks off.

The Bears grabbed Dequan Finn out of the transfer portal, the reigning MAC Most Valuable Player, while they also brought in Jake Spavital to be their offensive coordinator.

The question here, is how long will it take for these two parties to mesh and get going.

Finn has proven at the group of five level how good he can be with the ball in his hands, but now he is going to have to do it on a weekly basis. Finn was seen as one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal, so adding him was big get for Baylor.

The other part to this equation will be the former WVU OC, Spavital, coming in to try and reignite a spark in Baylor's offense.

The pieces seem to be there on paper, but it's a matter of if those two can get the most out of those pieces on offense.