ago football Edit

Scouting the Opponent: Three Questions about Baylor

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

SCHOOL: Baylor

COACH: Dave Aranda (23-25, 4 years)

2023 RECORD: 3-9, 2-7 Big 12

PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Dequan Finn, LB Matt Jones, CB Caden Jenkins, RB Dominic Richardson

VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: November 16 (Milan Puskar Stadium)

How will the meshing process work with a new QB + OC?

Baylor will have a new offensive coordinator and new quarterback when the 2024 season kicks off.

The Bears grabbed Dequan Finn out of the transfer portal, the reigning MAC Most Valuable Player, while they also brought in Jake Spavital to be their offensive coordinator.

The question here, is how long will it take for these two parties to mesh and get going.

Finn has proven at the group of five level how good he can be with the ball in his hands, but now he is going to have to do it on a weekly basis. Finn was seen as one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal, so adding him was big get for Baylor.

The other part to this equation will be the former WVU OC, Spavital, coming in to try and reignite a spark in Baylor's offense.

The pieces seem to be there on paper, but it's a matter of if those two can get the most out of those pieces on offense.

Can their offensive line grow up? 

For the most part Baylor was very young on their offensive line in 2023.

With that, the Bears gave up 34 sacks last season, by far the most in the Big 12. After bringing in a veteran transfer to try and lead the o-line, Baylor will have to rely heavily on the maturation of a young group from a year ago.

At the same time, if Baylor can figure out their combo of Finn/Spavital, they will need to keep Finn healthy and on his feet if they are going to want to try and find success this season.

Can Aranda turn the defense around? 

Head coach Dave Aranda is widely known as a great defensive mind, but his defense ranked last in the Big 12 in scoring, second-to-last in sacks, and last in interceptions.

At the same time, teams rushed for about 185 yards per game against the Bears in 2023, while they also allowed 27 touchdowns on the ground, tied for most in the Big 12.

Baylor is poised to take a step forward on offense with Finn under center, but they are going to need to turn it around on defense if they want to get back to the top of the league this season.

In eight of their 12 games last season, Baylor allowed opponents to score at least 30 points. Aranda knows that isn't a recipe for success, but now the question is will he be able to turn things around.

----------

