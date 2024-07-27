SCHOOL: Cincinnati COACH: Scott Satterfield (3-9, one year, 75-49) 2023 RECORD: 3-9, 1-8 Big 12 PLAYERS TO WATCH: OL Luke Kandra, RB Corey Kiner, WR Xzavier Henderson VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: November 9 (Nippert Stadium)

We contacted Bearcat Report to ask about the Bearcats ahead of the 2024 season.

How do they deal with the loss of Dontay Corleone?

In a set of unfortunate circumstances, one of Cincinnati's best defenders Dontay Corleone will be out indefinitely due to blood clots in his lungs. He had 39.0 tackles, 6.5 TFL's, and 3.0 sacks last season and if he's unable to give it a go this season, it will be a huge loss for the Bearcats who was one of the worst defenses in the Big 12 last season. UC will have to find pressure from other places as last season they were in the bottom-three of total sacks by a defense in the Big 12.

Who will end up being QB1?

Cincinnati has an unknown right now and that is at their quarterback position. Brady Lichtenberg returns for the Bearcats, while they also added Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby. Lichtenberg played in seven games, completing 19 of his 34 pass attempts for 252 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. He also rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown. Sorsby spent two seasons at Indiana, playing in 10 games in 2023. He completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air. He also ran for 276 yards and four touchdowns last season. The Bearcats will need to decided on a definitive number one at that position, as their offense scored just about 24 points per game, which ranked 11th last year in the Big 12.

Can the wide receivers become more consistent?