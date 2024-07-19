Scouting the Opponent: Three Questions about Kansas State
SCHOOL: Kansas State
COACH: Chris Klieman (39-24, 5 years)
2023 RECORD: 10-4, 7-3 Big 12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Avery Johnson, LB Austin Moore, DE Brendan Mott, RB DJ Giddens
VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: October 19 (Milan Puskar Stadium)
We contacted EMAWOnline to ask about the Wildcats ahead of the 2024 season.
With all the young talent at the skill positions, how does the offense look?
Kansas State is set to turn to Avery Johnson at quarterback this season. Johnson, a true sophomore, started in two games last year, appearing in eight. The majority of his action came in the Pop Tarts Bowl, where he was named MVP of the bowl game, passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for 71 yards and a score as well.
In addition to Johnson is returning junior running back DJ Giddens who had over 1,000 yards on the ground last season as well as 10 touchdowns. The Wildcats also hit the portal to secure sophomore running back Dylan Edwards, who played in 12 games, starting six for Colorado last season.
K-State will also have young talent at the receiver and tight end positions, returning true sophomore Jayce Brown after also losing tight end Ben Sinnott to the NFL.
On paper it appears Kansas State is young and quite talented on the offensive side of the ball. However, a true sophomore with one true start at QB, along with multiple pieces that are somewhat inexperienced at skill positions, might lower the ceiling for the Wildcats just a little
After losing multiple starters, who emerges on Kansas State's o-line?
Kansas State lost two starters from their offensive line to the NFL last season, making them have to rebuild their line heading into 2024.
The Wildcats have one full-time starter from last season returning in Hadley Panzer, but return two other guys who were regularly in the rotation up front for them.
K-State figures to have one of the best rushing attacks in the country with two solid running backs and a mobile quarterback, but they can only do so much.
New offensive coordinator Conor Riley has been the o-line coach since 2019, and he will be tasked with revamping his offensive line ahead of the start of the 2024 season.
K-State's front seven lost multiple starters. Can they find their groove and generate pass rush success?
Last season, Kansas State was second in the Big 12 in total defense, and they were ninth in the Big 12 with 25 sacks on the year.
Khalid Duke and Nate Matlack, who were first and second in sacks last season for Kansas State are now elsewhere, with Duke signing with the Tennessee Titans and Matlack transferring to Pitt.
That is just two guys, but they combined for 10 total sacks in 2023. Replacing that kind of production is not easy for any team, and it will determined if K-State can replace those two names on defense.
