We contacted EMAWOnline to ask about the Wildcats ahead of the 2024 season.

Kansas State is set to turn to Avery Johnson at quarterback this season. Johnson, a true sophomore, started in two games last year, appearing in eight. The majority of his action came in the Pop Tarts Bowl, where he was named MVP of the bowl game, passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for 71 yards and a score as well.

In addition to Johnson is returning junior running back DJ Giddens who had over 1,000 yards on the ground last season as well as 10 touchdowns. The Wildcats also hit the portal to secure sophomore running back Dylan Edwards, who played in 12 games, starting six for Colorado last season.

K-State will also have young talent at the receiver and tight end positions, returning true sophomore Jayce Brown after also losing tight end Ben Sinnott to the NFL.

On paper it appears Kansas State is young and quite talented on the offensive side of the ball. However, a true sophomore with one true start at QB, along with multiple pieces that are somewhat inexperienced at skill positions, might lower the ceiling for the Wildcats just a little