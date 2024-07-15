We contacted OStateIllustrated to ask about the Cowboys ahead of the 2024 season.

Oklahoma State will be trying to take a step forward in their second season under defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo.

The Cowboys ranked 10th in the Big 12 in scoring defense last season, as they surrendered more than 28 pints per game.

OSU was able to get to the passer a good bunch, tying for the third-most sacks in the league with 27. However, during Big 12 play, they dropped from third to eighth in the league, registering in the bottom half of all defenses.

Turnovers weren't an issue for the Cowboys last season as they forced 12 fumbles and caught 10 interceptions, however, giving up chunks of yards in the passing game was a glaring issue.

OSU ranked last in the Big 12 in pass defense, giving up almost 300 yards per game through the air, and in year two they will hope to improve in that category.