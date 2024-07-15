Scouting the Opponent: Three Questions about Oklahoma State
SCHOOL: Oklahoma State
COACH: Mike Gundy (166-79, 19 years)
2023 RECORD: 10-4, 7-3 Big 12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Ollie Gordon, WR Brennan Presley, OL Dalton Cooper, LB Nick Martin, DL Collin Oliver
VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: October 5 (Boone Pickens Stadium)
We contacted OStateIllustrated to ask about the Cowboys ahead of the 2024 season.
Does the defense make a sizable jump in year two under Bryan Nardo?
Oklahoma State will be trying to take a step forward in their second season under defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo.
The Cowboys ranked 10th in the Big 12 in scoring defense last season, as they surrendered more than 28 pints per game.
OSU was able to get to the passer a good bunch, tying for the third-most sacks in the league with 27. However, during Big 12 play, they dropped from third to eighth in the league, registering in the bottom half of all defenses.
Turnovers weren't an issue for the Cowboys last season as they forced 12 fumbles and caught 10 interceptions, however, giving up chunks of yards in the passing game was a glaring issue.
OSU ranked last in the Big 12 in pass defense, giving up almost 300 yards per game through the air, and in year two they will hope to improve in that category.
Will Bowman be QB1 all year?
Oklahoma State will have Alan Bowman under center to start the season, but will he be there all season remains to be seen.
Bowman has been in college since 2018, but injuries have been a reoccurring theme throughout his career. Last year he played in 14 games for the Cowboys, ranking as the third-best passer in yards in the Big 12.
Behind Bowman though is Zane Flores. A redshirt-freshman could potentially challenge Bowman as the season progresses and with Flores' talent, he could see the field sooner than later in 2024.
Any blowback from the Ollie Gordon situation?
Ollie Gordon was arguably the best running back in America last year and he returns to Oklahoma State as a potential Heisman contender.
This could all change though as Gordon, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The consequences to this — both immediate and long-term are uncertain, but if he has to miss a longer period of time, it would no doubt hurt Oklahoma State and their chances to compete for the top spot in the Big 12.
