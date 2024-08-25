PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Scouting the Opponent: Three Questions about Texas Tech

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

SCHOOL: Texas Tech

COACH: Joey McGuire (15-11,, 2 years)

2023 RECORD: 7-6, 5-4 Big 12

PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Tahj Brooks, DB CJ Baskerville, QB Behren Morton, OL Davion Carter

VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: November 30 (Jones AT&T Stadium)

We contacted Red Raider Sports to ask about the Red Raiders ahead of the 2024 season.

Can they keep a QB healthy? 

In each of the two seasons under McGuire, the Red Raiders have started three different quarterbacks.

"Obviously not something you can predict but they've played 3 QBs both years under Joey McGuire and he has talked about it at length," Red Raider Sports said.

They will look to Behren Morton who was shut down during spring practice to continue rehab on his shoulder, but bring a lot of upside to the Red Raider offense. He played in 10 games last season, passing for 1,757 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Tech will hope they can find consistency at the quarterback position, and if they can't it will likely be someone other than Morton under center in their November matchup with WVU.

How will their offensive line look? 

The transfer portal was kind to the Red Raiders, who brought in three guys on the offensive line.

Fall camp seems to be key for battles up front, as they brought in Middle Tennessee State LT Sterling Porcher, Toledo LG Vinny Scuiry, and Memphis G/C Davion Carter.

Pro Football Focus ranks Carter as the Big 12's second-best interior o-lineman, while Scuiry ranks eighth on the list. Tech allowed 24 sacks last season which was in the bottom half of the Big 12, but a big part of their success on offense will come in their running game.

Finding an offensive line that can mesh well together and figuring out those pieces will be key for the Red Raiders.

How will their defense look?

Texas Tech lost a lot of production on the defensive side of the ball, especially up front. Tech had the fifth-most sacks in the league last year, but the transfer portal was used to bring in Rice transfer De'Braylon Carroll and Utah State transfer James Hansen.

The linebacker corps seems solidified, with Jacob Rodriguez and Ben Roberts both returning there.

A large question looming as the season gets underway is the secondary for Texas Tech. They return CJ Bakersville and that is about it back there.

"Young group but the athleticism and physicality in the secondary is turned up, just a matter of how many mental mistakes happen," Red Raiders Sports described.

