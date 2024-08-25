SCHOOL: Texas Tech COACH: Joey McGuire (15-11,, 2 years) 2023 RECORD: 7-6, 5-4 Big 12 PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Tahj Brooks, DB CJ Baskerville, QB Behren Morton, OL Davion Carter VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: November 30 (Jones AT&T Stadium)

We contacted Red Raider Sports to ask about the Red Raiders ahead of the 2024 season.

Can they keep a QB healthy?

In each of the two seasons under McGuire, the Red Raiders have started three different quarterbacks. "Obviously not something you can predict but they've played 3 QBs both years under Joey McGuire and he has talked about it at length," Red Raider Sports said. They will look to Behren Morton who was shut down during spring practice to continue rehab on his shoulder, but bring a lot of upside to the Red Raider offense. He played in 10 games last season, passing for 1,757 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Tech will hope they can find consistency at the quarterback position, and if they can't it will likely be someone other than Morton under center in their November matchup with WVU.

How will their offensive line look?

The transfer portal was kind to the Red Raiders, who brought in three guys on the offensive line. Fall camp seems to be key for battles up front, as they brought in Middle Tennessee State LT Sterling Porcher, Toledo LG Vinny Scuiry, and Memphis G/C Davion Carter. Pro Football Focus ranks Carter as the Big 12's second-best interior o-lineman, while Scuiry ranks eighth on the list. Tech allowed 24 sacks last season which was in the bottom half of the Big 12, but a big part of their success on offense will come in their running game. Finding an offensive line that can mesh well together and figuring out those pieces will be key for the Red Raiders.

How will their defense look?