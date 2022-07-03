West Virginia proved sometimes second chances pay off such as in the recruitment and eventual return of Washington wing Emmitt Matthews.

After spurning the program on the first go around, the Mountaineers made the Rivals.com four-star a priority after he received his release from Connecticut and it paid off by signing him as a prized addition in the late period.

After three years with the program appearing in 92 games, Matthews would transfer to Washington for a season where he put together his best year yet averaging 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. But with a year left, Matthews elected to re-enter the transfer portal and elected to return to Morgantown.

While that is a wild situation, second chances have not been isolated incidents in the history of head coach Bob Huggins tenure atop the basketball program. West Virginia has secured signatures from a number of players that were once committed elsewhere.

We explore each of those players.