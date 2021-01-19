Senior Impact: DL Pooler returning to West Virginia football
West Virginia got significant news on the defensive front when redshirt senior Jeffery Pooler announced that he would be returning for a sixth season in Morgantown.
Pooler, 6-foot-2, 250-pounds, is coming off his most productive season with 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks across 10 starts during the shortened 2020 campaign. For his career, Pooler has started 17 games and appeared in 38 total contests recording 52 total tackles and 6.5 sacks.
