Signing Day review: What West Virginia football signed: offense
The December early signing window has passed, and West Virginia closed their efforts on the recruiting trail with 18 new signatures and some momentum heading into the February signing date.WVSports...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news