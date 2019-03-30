SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





T.J. Simmons admits that Neal Brown won’t remind many of Nick Saban from purely an attitude standpoint on the practice field.

And the Alabama native would know considering he has played for both.

Saban, one of the game’s most successful coaches, is known for his stern demeanor while Brown possesses a certain warm charm with his players.

“Coach Saban is strict, serious. Coach Brown is more active and joking around,” Simmons said.

But the two are a lot alike in other areas.

Those differences aside the pair does have more in common than you’d expect on the surface when it comes to simply how they handle the day-to-day operational aspect.

“They’re a lot alike as far as how they want things to be done,” Simmons said. “Nick Saban always would say ‘Nobody stand around, keep moving around.’ That’s a big thing Coach Brown is on. Each period is different. You move from one period to something different. You keep moving around.”

During his stint at Alabama, Simmons was able to pick up on some of the important aspects of being a player at the highest level including when and where he is supposed to be on the field.

The practice set up is quite different under Brown than what Simmons experienced under previous head coach Dana Holgorsen as the periods require players to keep moving and head off to different drills in rapid succession. Under Holgorsen, there were multiple periods which were the same type of things.

The high energy practices which don’t feature any down periods are something that fits the personality of Simmons who constantly tries to embody what he was told in high school.

“Somebody on the field has to bring the energy and since high school I was always that guy that even when I’m not feeling practice or I’m down I always try to bring some type of energy,” he said. “I’m always smiling and always trying to have a good time.”

Now one of the oldest players on the roster at the wide receiver spot, Simmons has embraced stepping up and becoming a leader regardless if it is at outside or inside wide receiver. He also has taken to some of the drills that are now receiver oriented due to Brown having a background playing that spot.

Now, Simmons is ready for what comes next and the coaches are hoping he’s ready to take that leap.