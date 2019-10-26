What’s the latest with Jarret Doege?

That seems to be the question buzzing around West Virginia water cooler talks as much as any during the course of this football season. The Bowling Green transfer quarterback was expected to come in and compete immediately for the job after tossing 39 touchdowns over his two years with the Falcons.

That angle was at a fever pitch after Doege received word that he was being granted an NCAA waiver that would have allowed him to play immediately but it never materialized. Still recovering from off-season surgery, Doege was at the time too far behind starter Austin Kendall and it has remained that way through the first seven games of the season.

But things got at least interesting when Doege made the trip to Oklahoma a week ago, something he had not done to that point in the season. Well, turns out there was a reason it just didn’t have anything to do with an imminent move toward playing time.

“We don’t have as many guys that are healthy to travel so I thought it was important for him to go and be in that venue and get a feel for a Big 12 atmosphere at a high level,” head coach Neal Brown said.

The coaches certainly have aspirations that Doege is going to be what Brown referred to as a “really good player for us,” so if he wants to achieve those goals he has to learn how to compete in those type of venues in the future. There also was the added angle that Brown was part of the Texas Tech staff when the Red Raiders won at Oklahoma with Doege’s older brother Seth at quarterback.

“I thought he might bring us some good luck,” Brown said.

But where exactly is the junior quarterback when it comes to possible seeing the field this fall? Well, for now that has yet to be determined if he will see game action this year as the coaches have maintained that they want to ensure that he is redshirted saving two years for the future.

It is something they of course will evaluate as Doege has the option at some point to make it onto the field for at least four games but for now Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall is the unquestioned starter of this team according to its head coach.

Kendall has started all seven games this season, although he had to leave the Iowa State game due to an injury, and will have one year of eligibility left following this season. So there is certainly no controversy for now, but something to keep an eye on down the road as the two will likely again battle it out next year.