Well, the leading returning wide receiver on the West Virginia roster in Marcus Simms has officially entered his name into the transfer portal according to multiple sources.

So what’s next?

Remember simply entering a name into the transfer portal is not enough to cement a transfer from a college football program as the database largely serves as a way for college coaches to reach out to potential athletes. Just being in it does not signify that an athlete must leave their respective school.

But based on the comments by Simms, as well as his family and his teammates, it appears that a return is the longest of longshots now as he has apparently moved onto finding a new landing spot.