Sorting out the plan for a 2019 QB recruit for WVU?
West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen stopped short of saying the words but it was pretty clear what direction he was headed when it comes to addressing the quarterback spot in the current class.
That old familiar eight letter word.
You know, the one that has become a staple of the position for the Mountaineers. The one that had been talked about for several weeks in connection with that spot.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news